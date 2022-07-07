‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts Sweet Pics From ‘Quick Trip’ to Mexico With Husband Ladd

Spending the last 16 years sharing her recipes and life with the world, Ree Drummond, the powerhouse behind Pioneer Woman, appears to have taken some time for herself as she recently visited Mexico. Accompanied by her husband of 26 years, Ladd Drummond, the couple decided to take a nice quick trip to Mexico for a little fun, relaxation, and, of course, the tropical view.

Posting a picture on her Instagram account, both Ree and Ladd smiled as palm trees, untouched sand, and the beautiful sea sat behind them. Sure to add a caption with the post, the writer, television personality, and photographer wrote, “Ladd and I took a quick trip to Mexico for our good friends’ wedding. I don’t want to post pics of the beautiful bride and groom since I want them to share on their own timeline, so here are some pics of Ladd and me, and also of the huevos motuleños I had for breakfast yesterday. My husband looks good in lorts, doesn’t he? (Ladd + Shorts = Lorts.) I bought him some flip flops but he doesn’t like things between his toes. And motuleños, btw?? Heaven. Thank you for listening!”

Ree Drummond’s Rise To Success

Although most know of Ree Drummond due to her hit show on The Food Network called The Pioneer Woman, her rise to stardom started several years earlier in 2006. The show aired in 2011, but for five years before that, Ree nurtured her brand, writing about living on a ranch and dealing with homeschooling children. It wasn’t until a year later that Ree introduced her first tutorial on how to properly cook a steak.

Readers gravitated toward the writer and cook for her honesty and style behind the camera. Under the name Confessions of a Pioneer Woman, Ree won numerous awards for her blog between 2007 and 2010. In both 2009 and 2010, she was given the Weblog of the Years award. Just three years after registering the domain thepioneerwoman.com, the site welcomed over 13 million viewers a month.

From Blogging To Cookware

That didn’t stop Ree as she also wrote 15 books and made her debut on television alongside Bobby Flay. Sharing her success with her husband, who she called “the Marlboro Man”, the Pioneer Woman eventually set her eyes on doing more than just cooking. While being an avid lover of the cast iron skillet, the television personality created her own line of cookware. It included everything from cutlery and appliances to clothing and outdoor products. All are marketed under the Pioneer Woman brand and have become massively successful.

Juggling a career, husband, and five children, Ree Drummond continues to push to expand her brand. In 2018, the couple opened a bed and breakfast in downtown Pawhuska. Just two years later, they have a pizzeria, candy shop, and ice cream parlor which all started from the writings of Ree Drummond.