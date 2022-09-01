‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts Touching Birthday Tribute to Daughter Paige

Ree Drummond, better known as the “Pioneer Woman,” is sharing some photos for a birthday tribute to her daughter, Paige. The photos range from many different parts of Paige’s life. Yet they do show how much Drummond loves and cares for her daughter. Paige turned 23 years old and Drummond was not going to let the moment pass. The words which Drummond did write in the caption are quite touching and beautiful.

“Paige. My beautiful, mighty Paige,” Drummond wrote. “These photos show a few of her many facets. Working girl, cowgirl, horse lover, graduate, daughter, sister, friend.” She added, “But to me, she’ll always be the girl in that very last pic. Nan was holding her in that photo, and I think about how proud she’d be of her granddaughter today…and how much of Nan Paige carries with her. Happy birthday, Paige!”

As is the case with well-known celebrities sharing their touching moments with the world, the comments section was lit. It especially was for Paige herself. Yep, she shared some sweet words for her mother. “Love you so much mom!! ❤️ thank goodness I’m tall or I’d still have those legs :-),” Paige Drummond wrote.

According to People, Ree Drummond talked with them earlier this year about her daughter. She was expressing how proud she was of Paige’s accomplishments as a student at the University of Arkansas. Paige was about to graduate when her mother spoke with the outlet back in May. “I’m so excited for her. She’s had a great four years,” Drummond, who’s working with Guy Fieri for a new show on the Food Network, said. “Of course, it was interrupted by the pandemic for several months just like every college student. But she’s done great. It’s really fun to watch her. I can’t believe she’s ready to graduate. I feel like it was just yesterday that I dropped her off at college.”

Back in June, we got word about a new project that she is undertaking with her sister. What in the world is it? Well, Ree Drummond and her sister Besty are going to be quite busy. Ree would talk about this in a blog post from earlier this summer. In it, we find out that Ree and Betsy have purchased a house together in the town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They are planning to be busy refurbishing the house. Also, they have decided to call it “Sister House” and that has a nice ring to it. We will be keeping up with the progress of this project and sharing details with you as we get them. It’s never a dull moment when Ree Drummond is around, though.