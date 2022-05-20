‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals She and Husband Ladd Downsized to a Smaller Home on Their Ranch

When Ree Drummond’s children left for college, she and her husband had to make the big decision to go small. Left alone in their empty house on their Oklahoma ranch, the couple decided to do what many parents do when their kids leave the nest, they downsized.

However, unlike most, the food-centered family moved next door. Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, who grew up in the same home, moved to a brand new, smaller home on their property in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Although it was a rational decision based on their kids leaving home, other factors also inspired the move. “It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house,” Drummond said in an interview. “We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix.”

As the two debated what to do with empty bedrooms and repairs, the Drummonds moved to a new, smaller home on their ranch, which they had built right next door to their old one.

“We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house over the past year. And we moved into it in December,” said the mom of five.

While they may lack the square footage, Ree Drummond says not worrying about the extra space and damage makes up for it. “It’s very comfortable,” she said of her new digs.

Ree Drummond’s new digs only temporary

Along with Ladd and Todd, who’s the only Drummond kid currently living with his parents, the Drummonds settled into the new house free from the stress of moving far away, “We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in,” she said.

While they’re content in their new place, Ree Drummond says it’s merely temporary. The couple plan to build a “main house,” and the house they’re in now will ultimately serve as a “smaller guest house” for her children and their families when they visit the ranch.

“When we build our main house, we’re only doing one or two bedrooms, so it’s not going to be a big mega house,” she said. “But right now, we’re happy in the guest house. And this may be our ‘house, house’ for the time being. It’s very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here.”

While the Food Network star may be an empty nester, the Drummond kids still make appearances. For instance, the lodge, the property on the ranch where she films her show, was full of Drummond’s kids during the pandemic.

The kids all helped out on “The Pioneer Woman” when her crew wasn’t around due to filming restrictions brought on by the pandemic.