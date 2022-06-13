‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Takes Son Todd on ‘Epic Football-Related Road Trip’

Over the weekend, “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond revealed she took her son Todd on an “epic” football-related road trip in her latest Instagram post.

“We drove to Colorado State, then stayed in Denver for an extra day before heading to our next college destination,” the TV personality shared in her social media post. She then shared that while she and her son were getting her car an oil change in Denver, she ate a doughnut at Lemar’s.

Recalling her time at Lemar’s, Ree Drummond declared, “I went straight for the apple fritter (no doughnut cases were harmed, don’t worry; chime in if you know what I’m talking about) but it was the old fashioned doughnuts that won my heart forever. My gosh, YUM! Raised the bar forever.”

Ree Drummond went on to add that she and Todd have driven 1,387 miles so far and they’re not finished yet. “This trip is unofficially sponsored by monster energy drink.”

The “Pioneer Woman” star recently celebrated Todd’s 18th birthday by taking him to a few football camps in Dallas, Texas. “I thank God for this child every single day of his life,” she wrote earlier this month on Instagram. “I’m tearing up just thinking about it, but I can’t help it; I love the kid so very much.”

Ree Drummond Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, Ree Drummond opened up about her 50-pound weight loss journey.

“I have a cooking show, I write cookbooks, I have a cooking website,” Ree Drummond explained. “I have a restaurant, a bakery. So you know, it just kept creeping up and in January of this year, we took my son, Bryce, to college. And I tell this story, but I basically hit rock bottom eating chips and salsa one night. I went a little overboard, but I thought that night, ‘I am going to start tomorrow, I am doing something different.’ And I just started and I almost lost 60 pounds now.”

Although she feels great since losing the weight, Ree Drummond said she also has a new outlook on food and fitness. “I feel great and that’s what matters. The scale was sort of a gauge for me that I was heading in the right direction. And it was never about I have to lose this amount, it’s really about how I feel. I feel great, I have, I feel strong. Even when I was thinner, I don’t think I ever have been a squatter or a lunger before. Not since my ballet days. So it’s really nice to just kind of feel the muscles that I thought were gone forever.”