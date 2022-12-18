Police Debunk Rumor Surrounding Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Local police are debunking a rumor that dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his entire life savings, leading to his death by suicide. Boss, who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, was 40 years old when he died. Investigators, according to a Page Six report, did find a final message from Boss near where he died. In the message were references to issues he’d been dealing with, CinemaBlend reports.

We don’t know what “issues” that Boss had been dealing with in his life. Another report, this time from the New York Post, states that there’s “no truth” to claims that he lost his life savings. There only have been good things said in the wake of Boss’ death. Allison Holker Boss, his wife, has said that her late husband brought a lot of love and light wherever he went.

Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke Out For First Time After Son’s Death

On Friday, Boss’ mom spoke out publicly for the first time since the news broke and spread. Connie Boss Alexander headed over to her Instagram account to offer up a statement. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

New details emerged in recent days about Boss’ suicide note that he left behind. According to law enforcement sources that spoke with TMZ, Boss left a note with an “ambiguous reference” to his previous challenges in life. It remains unclear, though, as to what specifically he was referring to about in his life. We also found out that Stephen “tWitch” Boss did take an Uber to the hotel where he died by suicide on Monday, December 12.

For her part, DeGeneres opened up after news of Boss’ death began going public. She headed over to Twitter and left a message along with a photo of her and Boss together. “I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres wrote. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. tWitch was pure love and light…I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Additional celebrities have shared their own tributes and thoughts about Boss’ death. It shook a lot of people up. There might be more news to come out of this situation in the coming days. One thing is for sure: Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a lot of people who loved and admired him.