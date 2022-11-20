‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Dies by Suicide at 49: Social Media Mourns

The actor who portrayed Tommy Oliver in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise has passed away at the age of 49 years old. According to sources close to the tragedy, the former green power ranger died by suicide in Texas. Now, fans are taking to social media, reacting to the tragic news of Jason David Frank’s untimely death.

Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Fans Are Devastated By News of Jason David Frank’s Tragic Death

Shortly after news of Jason David Frank’s death fans went to Twitter to express their sadness regarding the loss. Many of these fans note the impact the actor had on them during their childhood. One Twitter user sent a heartfelt message noting “R.I.P Jason David Frank you [were a] true legend.”

R.I.P Jason David Frank you was true legend thank you for making my childhood amazing #PowerRangers you be sadly missed ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wdef3Q6ktD — Tristan (@Lsimmonds49) November 20, 2022

This Twitter user shared a pic of the actor from his power ranger days in the touching post. The message then went on the thank the actor and martial arts expert for “making my childhood amazing.”

The New York Comic Con Twitter page notes that they are saddened “to hear” about the passing of the actor. The post notes that Jason David Franks “was incredible with his fans and an absolute joy to have at our shows.”

The post continues on to note that “He will be so missed and forever remembered as our Green Ranger.”

Jason David Franks Is Remembered For Being “Gracious” To Fans

Another Twitter post shares a touching message about the Power Rangers star, noting that he is remembered for being “gracious” to his fans.

“Rest in peace to Jason David Frank,” the fan shares in the touching Twitter message.

“My thoughts go out to his family today,” the comment continues. “Such a wonderful ambassador for Power Rangers and always so gracious to fans.”

This Twitter user goes on to note that it is “heartbreaking to know that he was struggling.”

“Hug your loved ones today and every day,” the fan writes in the post.

Frank’s Power Ranger Debut Came In 1993

Jason David Frank was first introduced to fans as one of six crime-fighting superheroes who also held their own against some mighty monsters on the hit TV series The Might Morphin Power Rangers. Initially, the actor’s Green Ranger was introduced as an enemy of the original Power Rangers. However, this character soon made a major 180 turn becoming one of the good guys. He later became a leader of the group as the White Power Ranger.

He went on to reprise his fan-favorite role in different adaptations of the superhero franchise. Some of these appearances included stints on Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel, and HyperForce.