‘Princess Bride’ Actor Cary Elwes Airlifted To Hospital

“Prince Bride” actor Cary Elwes was reportedly airlifted to the hospital over the weekend with a life-threatening emergency after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

According to TMZ, Cary Elwes was sent to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after he was bit by the snake. This happened near his Malibu home. The actor was working outside when the situation occurred. It remains unclear where he was bit by the snake.

Despite not knowing where the injury is, Cary Elwes immediately required medical attention and that’s when he headed to the hospital.

However, TMZ also reports that Cary Elwes did get the medical help in time and will be making a full recovery.

The rattlesnake incident happened just weeks after Cary Elwes joined the cast of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi fantasy film, “Rebel Moon.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the Netflix film will follow a peaceful colony that is on the edge of the galaxy. It is dealing with the armies of a tyrannical regent called Belisarius. In an effort to fight against Belisarius, the colony dispatches a woman (played by Sofia Boutella). She is then to seek out warriors from neighboring planets.

Along with the Netflix project, Elwes recently joined the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. He was also in “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Cary Elwes Recently Spoke Out Against a ‘The Princess Bride’ Reboot

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter late last year, Elwes reveals why he is against the idea of a “The Princess Bride” reboot. “I understand the motivation,” Elwes admitted. “But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well. And people love it. I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public. Then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it.”

Elwes also spoke about “The Princess Bride” reunion political fundraiser he helped organize in 2020. “I was deeply concerned about the way that the election was going. I knew the battleground states were going to be tough. Obviously. I called a friend of mine from Wisconsin and said, ‘What can we do?’ And she happened to be in touch with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin so she put me in touch with [state party chair] Ben Wikler to brainstorm.”

Elwes said that the initial idea was just to have the cast on a group. “And I said, ‘What are the chances we could raise some serious coin if we did a table read?’ And [Ben Wikler] said, ‘Great. Do you think you could get the cast?’ And I said, ‘I’m sure I can.’ So I started manning the phone.”

The cast raised $5 million through the fundraiser.