‘Princess Bride’ Actor Cary Elwes Reveals Aftermath of Rattlesnake Bite: PHOTO

Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes is recovering after suffering a rattlesnake bite and shares the visual with his many fans. Elwes did add commentary with the photo on Monday. News broke that he had been airlifted to a hospital in a life-threatening emergency.

Cary Elwes Recovering From Snake Encounter, Gets Warm Wishes From Fans

“Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” Elwes writes. “Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

The “ROUS” is an inside wink for those “Princess Bride” fans. As Westley, he and Princess Buttercup, played by Robin Wright, had to deal with Rodents of Unusual Size, large rat-like creatures in the movie. Fans were busy in the comments section on Instagram. One writes, “Holy Moly!! Thank God you got in quickly. Thank God for health care workers who jump, run work like mad to save a life. Thankfully yours”. Another one says, “Holy crap man!”

Actor Joins Up For Netflix Project ‘Rebel Moon,’ Talks Possible ‘Princess Bride’ Reboot

Meanwhile, Elwes’ movie career has been picking up as he recently joined the cast of the Netflix film Rebel Moon. By the way, don’t hold out hopes for a Princess Bride reunion movie. Elwes rails against reboots and remakes and talks about them in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“For the studios, the cost of promotion and advertising has become so prohibitive now that they want to cut down on that,” he said. “Their feeling is that when they do a reboot or remake, they have a target audience, so they don’t have to spend as much on marketing. So I understand the motivation. But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well, and people love it, I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it is not a good idea to try and revisit it.”

In the same interview, Elwes offered a glimpse into a lesson his Princess Bride costar Andre the Giant taught him about life. “First of all: He wasn’t intimidated by anybody,” Elwes said. “And I think that provoked people who felt intimidated by him to try and push his buttons. He received enormous amounts of love, but also enormous amounts of negative feedback in his life. But, he really had an incredible outlook on life, which was — he knew he was dying. And so because of that, he cherished every moment.”