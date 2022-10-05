Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s Former ‘Honeymoon Hideout’ Hits the Market for $5.6 Million

When you can get a deal on a “Honeymoon Hideout” which once had Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley living in it, then why not? OK, so this house is on the market for $5.6 million. Back in 1962, Look magazine tagged this place as the “House of Tomorrow.” The Presley couple reportedly leased this 4,695-square-foot property for $21,000. This was done one year after their wedding in 1967.

PEOPLE reports this house is filled with plenty of rooms. This place has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an at-home spa. The home, which was designed by William Krisel, has a spaceship-like exterior. It was thought of ahead of its time when it was built in 1960. Other amenities that might have placed the home in The Jetsons world include an indoor kitchen grill, vacuum ports, and wall-mounted radios.

Elvis Presley Home Had Plenty of Amenities

Let’s take a look at some of the intriguing elements of this home. In this place, four circular stones invite guests up to the textured front doors. Then, going inside, the living area features a stone wall lined with built-in seating. It faces directly towards the fireplace and floating hearth.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the dining room. This place sits on an elevated platform and it overlooks the living area. Meanwhile, views of the surrounding mountains and palm trees are able to be enjoyed through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Turning to the kitchen, this area includes a massive hood over the oval-shaped center island, which features five built-in burners. Additionally, a secondary living space is actually equipped with a fireplace that sits adjacent to the kitchen.

Priscilla Presley Talke About Her Relationship With Elvis

Heading upstairs, the primary bedroom will reveal vast windows along a curved wall. It does highlight the mountainous landscape. Meanwhile, double sinks will line the primary bathroom as that also features a large-sized bathtub.

Here are some details about the Presley relationship. Priscilla, who is now 77, first met Elvis in Germany when she was just 14 years old. Elvis Presley was serving in the army overseas. Priscilla also lived overseas with her mom and dad, who was a U.S. Air Force captain. So, the Presleys got married and stayed that way for six years. They divorced in 1973, four years before Elvis Presley died in 1977. Back in 2021, Priscilla talked with the outlet about her relationship with Elvis. “I truly cherish the great times,” she said. “As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities. But as you get older you understand it all.”