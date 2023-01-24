Priscilla Presley Breaks Social Media Silence Following Lisa Marie’s Death

One day after thousands of people gathered at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate for Lisa Marie’s memorial service, Priscilla Presley breaks her social media silence since her daughter’s sudden passing.

“Thank you all for your condolences,” Priscilla Presley tweeted on Monday (January 23rd). “You have touched me with your word. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

During the memorial service the day before, Priscilla stated that the Presley family’s hearts are broken over the loss of Lisa Marie. “Lisa, we all love you,” she stated. “Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.”

Priscilla’s daughter Lisa Marie suddenly passed away on January 12th after reportedly suffering from multiple cardiac arrests. After being discovered by her housekeeper earlier in the day, she was rushed to a nearby Los Angeles hospital where she was put into a medically-induced coma. However, hours later, she was pronounced dead.

Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. She was raised in the Memphis area before moving with Priscilla after her parents officially split in 1973. Her famous father passed away in August 1977 after also suffering from cardiac arrest at 42 years old. Following Elvis’ passing, Lisa Marie became the joint heir of his Graceland estate along with her grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. After both Vernon and Minnie died in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Lisa Marie was named the sole heir of the estate.

Graceland was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in November 1991. It became an official National Historic Landmark in March 2006. Lisa Marie’s daughters are now the estate’s heirs.

Priscilla Presley Reads Granddaughter’s Poem During Lisa Marie’s Memorial Service

As previously reported, Priscilla Presley read an emotional poem by one of her twin granddaughters during Lisa Marie’s memorial service. In the poem, Lisa Marie was described as being an icon, role model, and superhero to her daughter.

“Some say broken heart killed her,” the poem, which references Lisa Marie Presley’s grief over the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, reads. Keough passed away from suicide in July 2020. As she continued reading the heartfelt poem, Priscilla Presley began to tear up. “She knew I loved her. I fear I would never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above.”

Among those who reportedly attended Lisa Marie’s memorial service included her daughters Riley Keough, Finley, and Harper Lockwood; her half-brother Navarone Garcia; her ex-husband Michael Lockwood; and late Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend Diana Jay. She is being laid to rest next to her father and Benjamin in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Priscilla confirmed her daughter’s passing on January 12th by issuing a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”