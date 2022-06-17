Priscilla Presley Called Seeing Her Life in ‘Elvis’ Biopic ‘So Strange’

After seeing the Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis” about her late husband, Priscilla Presley reflected on the experience of watching a younger version of the couple at the height of their marriage.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 to 1973, getting a divorce shortly before Elvis’s untimely death in 1977. Austin Butler portrays the late singer while Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla.

While it can be tricky to portray someone still living, making sure to honor them and do the portrayal justice, Priscilla applauded DeJonge’s performance. Though she did say it was “so strange” to see her life and relationship played out on screen.

“I’m so happy that she was sensitive and that she was caring,” Priscilla told Good Morning America. She was also “pleasantly surprised” by how DeJonge portrayed her as being “a little strong” with Elvis. Specifically when it came to Priscilla recommending drug treatment for Elvis.

“I had to handle him a little delicately because he was going through a lot of different things at that time,” Priscilla said. “One good thing is we carried out our loving relationship throughout our divorce and everything.”

For DeJonge, it was a “huge relief” to get Priscilla Presley’s approval. DeJonge said “it was so evident the amount of love and care” Priscilla had for Elvis.

And despite the sudden death of the King of Rock and Roll at a young age, DeJonge said the “heart of this story” in “Elvis” is the chemistry between this “iconic couple.”

“Celebrity, fame, fortune. One of the most important things was to just strip that away and just sort of play a girl and a boy that were in love,” she said. “That is 100 percent what I wanted to convey.”

Priscilla Presley Thinks Elvis Would Have ‘Loved’ His Biopic

In reflecting on her life and marriage with Elvis, Priscilla Presley likes to remember the good times.

“I adored him. I don’t know anyone who didn’t adore Elvis,” Priscilla told Good Morning America earlier. She likes to think about his “contagious” laughter. “He was fun to be with. We had fun everywhere we went.”

As far as Elvis’s biopic goes, Priscilla believes her late husband would have enjoyed it immensely. She called Baz Luhrmann’s film “unbelievable” and heavily praised Austin Butler’s performance.

“So I’m sitting there watching this movie and going, ‘God, I wish he could see this.’ It was perfection,” she said. “This is a movie that he would have really loved — showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were.”

The biopic not only showcases Elvis’s rise to fame but also the role that his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in it. Tom Hanks portrays Parker, and it seems like the relationship he and Butler create mimics the one between the real-life singer and manager well.

Watch “Elvis” in theaters next weekend, June 24.