Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post

While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis.

In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were notably married from 1967 to 1973. The couple first met when she was in high school. She notably listened to his first record at an Air Force base in Austin, Texas. “Three years later and 5,500 miles away I would meet him,” Priscilla once stated in a 1985 article with PEOPLE. “The two ended up meeting in 1959 at a part in West Germany. Her stepfather was in the airfare and transferred to the West Germany base. Meanwhile, Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army at the same time.

Priscilla went on to speak about the age gap between her and Elvis Presley. “When we met, I was an impressionable 14-year-old,” she explained. “He was 24.” She eventually recalled first telling him that she was in 9th grade, to which he asked, “Why, you’re just a baby.”

Priscilla Presley then recalled how she and Elvis attempted to make her parents believe that their relationship was proper and platonic. “They wanted to believe. Whenever they tried to stop us from seeing each other, I pleaded and cried and made them and myself miserable. In retrospect, I don’t think anything could have stopped me from seeing Elvis.”

Priscilla Presley Spoke About How Her Father Once Confront Elvis About Their Relationship

Meanwhile, Priscilla recalled how her father confronted Elvis Presley about their relationship after sharing with The King the “Beaulieu dating rules.”

“If he wanted to see me, Elvis had to pick me up and bring me home,” Priscilla Presley explained. “Elvis explained that by the time he got off duty, went home, cleaned up, came to Wiesbaden and back, the evening would be gone. Would it be all right to have his father collect me?”

However, Priscilla Presley’s father wasn’t necessarily happy with the remark. “Dad mulled this over, then expressed his concern. ‘Just what is the intent here? Let’s face it: you’re Elvis Presley,’” Pricilla recalled what her father said. “You have women throwing themselves at you. Why my daughter?’”

To which Elvis told him, “‘Well sir, I happen to be very fond of her. She’s a lot more mature than her age and I enjoy her company. It hasn’t been easy for me, being away from home and all. It gets kinda lonely. I guess you might say I need someone to talk to. You don’t have to worry about her, Captain. I’ll take good care of her.’”