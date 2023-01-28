Priscilla Presley Challenges Daughter Lisa Marie’s Trust After Noticing ‘Inconsistent’ Signatures

Newly surfaced court documents show that Priscilla Presley is challenging an amendment in her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s trust that names her granddaughter Riley Keough as the sole trustee.

The Daily Mail reported that Priscilla has filed paperwork asking a judge to invalidate the amendment over alleged fraud. She included several reasons behind her claim.

As the documents explain, Lisa Marie executed a revocable living trust on January 29, 1993. She then amended and restated it on January 27, 2010, to name Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business partner, Barry Siegel, as the joint trustees.

After Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, Priscilla learned of another amendment that removed her and Siegel from the trust and named Lisa Marie’s children Riley and Benjamin Keough as the new trustees on March 11, 2016. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, which means that Riley is the sole trustee of the estate.

Priscilla Presley Files Legal Paperwork and Lists Several Reasons Behind Her Claims

Priscilla claims there are several suspicious oddities in the most recent amendment that prove the 2016 amendment is fraudulent. In the filing, she wrote that her own name is misspelled and Lisa Marie’s signature is “inconsistent” with her “customary signature.”

The 77-year-old also claimed that the document was never delivered to her. But the terms of the trust required notification. It also claimed that someone added the date of said amendment “via .pdf on March 14.”

And finally, no one witnessed or notarized the final amendment.

Lisa Marie Presley had completely cut ties with Siegel in 2018 after she filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he had mismanaged her assets. At the time, she said that her once $100 million trust bestowed upon her by her later father Elvis had been reduced to $14,000 by 2016.

The Daily Mail reported that some believe that Lisa Marie had a negative net worth when she passed away. This was due to a lifetime of court battles and a years-long divorce from her most recent husband, Michael Lockwood. However, she was the sole heir to her father’s massive Graceland Mansion in Memphis, TN.

Riley Keough and her twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood became the heirs of Graceland when Lisa Marie passed.

Lisa Marie Presley died in an LA hospital following two cardiac arrests. Her family held a public memorial on the front lawn of Graceland on January 22. Following the service, they buried her beside Benjamin in the estate’s Meditation Gardens.