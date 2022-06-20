Priscilla Presley Opened Up About Colonel Tom Parker ‘Messing With’ Elvis’s Career

During a recent interview about the Elvis biopic that drops this week, Priscilla Presley finally opened up about the contemptuous relationship between her ex-husband and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

In the film, creator Baz Luhrmann focuses most of his attention on Elvis’ rise to fame, which heavily relied on his relationship with Parker. And as most familiar with The King’s life know, Parker was considered a villain.

People believed that Parker was hyper-controlling of his star talent. And while he clearly did his job at creating a legend, he still held him back in his career. In many cases, he stopped Elvis from touring and even kept him from working in blockbuster films.

In general, fans of the icon think that Colonel Parker never let Elvis fully shine. And Priscilla Presley confirmed those rumors while chatting with Good Morning America.

“It wasn’t good at all,” she said of Parker’s control. “[Elvis] let us all know when he was upset, and he’d go on a rampage and, you know, cursing. Then he started realizing Colonel was messing with his life as far as music choices.”

“Austin [Butler] did a great job on his temperament when he’s upset with Colonel,” she continued. “I got to see his temperament in every way and I knew not to upset him, that’s for sure.”

Priscilla Presley Defended Elvis’ Manager While Talking to Tom Hanks

However, Priscilla’s opinion of the scorned manager isn’t completely negative. While she had no reservations about admitting that Parker messed with Elvis’ life, she still believed he was a “wonderful man.”

She made this clear to Tom Hanks—who plays Colonel Parker in the biopic—after Hanks told Steven Colbert that Parker was “both a genius and a scoundrel.”

“He was a very disciplined man,” Hanks said on The Late Show,” but also a guy who you might want to check your wallet to make sure you still have all those fives and tens.”

His opinion of Parker changed after he and his wife had Priscilla over for dinner one night. Before chatting with Elvis’ former wife, he believed she would come to his home primed with horrifying tales of Parker. But instead, she had mostly kind words for the late manager.

“No. He was a wonderful man, and I wish he was alive today,” she shared with Hanks. “He took really great care of us.”

Though, she did admit that Parker still had his shortcomings and said that he was still “a scoundrel in his way.”

Baz Luhrmann’s much-anticipated Elvis biopic hits theaters this Friday (June 24th).