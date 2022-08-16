Priscilla Presley Was ‘Concerned’ When She Learned of ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Although the film Elvis has become a major success and she gave her blessing before its theatrical release, Priscilla Presley admitted that she was concerned when she originally learned about Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

During her recent appearance on the TODAY Show, Elvis Presley’s former wife said she was concerned when she first heard about Luhrmann planning to start on the film. She then recalled inviting the director to her home and the spend hours talking about the project. Although Luhrmann was able to put her at ease, Priscilla admitted that she was still unsure about the film.

However, after having a private screening with a longtime friend of Elvis Presley, Jerry Schilling, Priscilla recalled not speaking throughout the entire film. “At the end, we went, ‘Wow, this is Elvis,’” she said.

Meanwhile, Priscilla says she believes there’s a new generation that’s starting to discover Elvis Presley’s music. They are also going to his home of Graceland. “To see the amount of people that still come to see Elvia is unbelievable,” Priscilla declared. “We had the candlelight vigil last night and 30,000 people showed up. So that says a lot.”

Priscilla met Elvis Presley when she was 14 years old in 1959. The duo met while Elvis was stationed in Germany. Elvis was 24 years old at the time. Eight years later, they married and had one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. They eventually divorced after six years of marriage in 1973. Although their marriage ended, Priscilla and Elvis remained close until his death on August 16, 1977.

Five years after Elvis Presley’s death, Priscilla opened Graceland to the public.

Elvis Presley’s Wife Priscilla Recalls Life With The King

During a June 2022 interview with Vogue, Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla reflected on her time with the music icon.

“Even at Graceland, he would be dressed up coming down the staircase. No pajamas,” Priscilla explained about Elvis Presley’s persona at home. “We always dressed up. Elvis never liked that feeling or looking of being too relaxed. Elvis had this idea [of] always looking good for each other, always making sure that that never lapsed.”

Despite their marriage ending, Priscilla explained that she and Elvis still had love for each other. “The fact is, we cared for each other, loved each other, had fun with each other, but never to get so relaxed that it was kind of sloppy.”

Meanwhile, Priscilla recalled when Elvis Presley was leaving Germany to return to the U.S. in 1960. She said she had wondered if their romance would continue even if they were on separate continents. “I dreaded this day very much because I didn’t know, actually, if I was ever going to see him again. One request that he asked that I not be teary eyed, so you see me smiling here. There are other pictures where I am down, looking away, and knowing that I may never see him again. So that was the beginning.”

Despite the distance, the relationship survived and they were married in 1967.