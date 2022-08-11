Priscilla Presley Confesses ‘Elvis’ Biopic Made Her ‘Nervous’

Baz Luhrmann’s massively successful Elvis biopic premiered in theaters at the end of June following the record-breaking debut of Tom Cruise’s hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Following its theater debut, the film, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, saw rave reviews from critics. However, it also saw massive praise from Elvis Presley‘s own descendants. Ahead of its release though and following Priscilla Presley‘s glowing review of the film, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s ex-wife admitted the biopic actually made her “nervous.”

According to Express, Priscilla Presley was not “entirely onboard” when talk about Baz Luhrmann’s take on Elvis Presley’s story began. In fact, the actress actually pointed to Baz Luhrmann himself as the pinnacle of her nerves.

While speaking with former America’s Got Talent judge Piers Morgan, Presley admitted, “To be honest with you, I was very nervous about it.”

Baz Luhrmann has a reputation in Hollywood for proceeding with a particular kind of style (think back to The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio or ever farther back to Moulin Rouge!). As such, Presley worried how the filmmaker would portray the American icon.

“Baz has his own unique style,” Priscilla Presley explained, “which is very good, but I just didn’t know how he was going to portray Elvis.”

Fortunately, everything worked out more than well. In addition, both Austin Butler and Tom Hanks have seen praise for their depictions of their respective characters. Presley specifically said of Butler’s performance, “My God, it was like watching Elvis. His movements, his smirk, his walk, his attitude…his temper! It was like reincarnation.”

Priscilla Presley Urges Parents to Bring Their ‘Teenage Children’ to See ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Despite her hesitation regarding Baz Luhrmann’s take on Elvis Presley’s story, the actress and American businesswoman is now urging parents to take their “teenage children” to see her former husband’s latest narrative.

Elvis boasts a PG-13 rating and contains scenes not considered appropriate for younger audiences. These include brief sex scenes as well as drug and alcohol use.

Taking to Twitter, Priscilla Presley wrote, “If your teenage children haven’t seen the film ELVIS, they’re missing out. Please encourage them to see it so they too can experience why he was so beloved, talented, and missed.”

Presley’s call speaks to the generation gap between those who knew Elvis Presley and his music while he was alive versus those who were introduced to the rock music megastar following his death. And given that Elvis Presley passed away several decades ago, it makes sense that Gen Z as well as younger Millenials are not holding the King of Rock N’ Roll in the same esteem that their elders did and continue to do.

However, if these same young individuals choose to see the Elvis movie via streaming (because c’mon, they’re probably not going to theaters) then it could definitely aid in bringing Elvis’s name back to prominence in contemporary pop culture.