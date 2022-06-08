Priscilla Presley Marks Special Graceland Anniversary with Heartfelt Post

Earlier this week, Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, took to her Twitter account to celebrate the anniversary of Graceland’s debut.

“It’s hard to believe that 40 years ago today we opened up the gates at Graceland for tours,” Priscilla Presley, declared in her social media post. Her father’s fans quickly responded to the special anniversary post. One wrote, “Thank you so much Priscilla for allowing fans such as myself the opportunity to experience the beautiful home of Elvis’, we owe you a HUGE debt of gratitude for helping us to fulfill our dreams and for working tirelessly to keep Elvis’ memory alive. You’re a very special lady.”

Another fan added, “It seems that it was recently and 40 years have passed. The legacy of Elvis and Graceland is still as alive and active among fans and supporters around the world as if it hadn’t been 40 years!”

It’s hard to believe that 40 years ago today we opened up the gates at Graceland for tours. 💚 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) June 8, 2022

According to its website, Graceland was once part of a 500-acre farm that was previously owned by the S.E. Toot family. The property is named after one of the female relatives, Grace. In 1957, Elvis Presley purchased the property at the age of 22 for $100,000. Graceland Archives now houses only 10% of Elvis’s items. This collection consists of more than 50,000 photographs, 3,000 textiles, and thousands of documents. It also has a collection of furniture, musical instruments, awards, automobiles, and other artifacts.

Graceland first opened to the public as a museum on June 7, 1982. The property is now on the National Register of Historic Places and a National Historic Landmark.

Priscilla Presley Opens Up about Memories of Elvis at Graceland

During a 2017 interview with TODAY, Priscilla Presley shared some memories of Elvis Presley at his home in Graceland. “This was home I mean to the highest limits of how the highest I could say you know as far as what people consider home. This was our home. There was a lot [that] went on here. This is where he would come home where – you know – after movies, as we all know. Or after tours, he would always come here.”

Priscilla Presley further explained that Elvis couldn’t wait to get back to Graceland. “Because behind the gates, this is where he felt comfortable. Behind the gates, he could just be who he was. He didn’t have to, you know, worry about what [to] do.”

Elvis Presley’s former wife further explained that Graceland became somewhat of a sanctuary for the musician and actor. “People go to spas, [they] go traveling, you know, to get away from life. And although you know demands that are honest and he had home here. He had Graceland. This is where he went, behind those gates.”