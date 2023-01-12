Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market

Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria.

Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property while working in the area while launching the Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition. This expedition was developed in honor of Presley’s late husband, one of the most famous people in music, the iconic Elvis Presley.

The Impressive Home Boasts Vintage Luxury Charm

The sprawling 763 square meters split-level home is known as the Villa Belgravia. And it boasts a jaw-dropping six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The vintage property is known for retaining its “old world” charm. The impressive pad boasts gorgeously preserved cast lace work, timber flooring, stained glass windows, and even cast-iron open fireplaces.

Built in 1869, the beautiful home was purchased in 2010 and then turned into luxury apartments. Offers for the property are welcome up through February 13. Other highlights of the marvelous property include an envy-inducing wraparound verandah as well as two self-contained suites.

Both of these self-contained suites are located on the home’s ground level. Each one features a kitchenette, bathrooms, and private access.

The home’s upper level features three living areas as well as a “top-range” kitchen decorated in a sleek modern style. The kitchen also includes a walk-in pantry and a wine cellar. The sprawling property also features a courtyard and a sun deck. The perfect space for outdoor dining!

Priscilla Presley Received Warm Welcome During Her Time In Australia

The wife of the late King of Rock and Roll was surrounded by fans and admirers as she opened the long-planned Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibit. The exhibit was located at the Bendigo Art Gallery in Victoria.

According to Priscilla, this exhibit would have meant a lot to her husband who died in 1977 at the age of 42. Presley shares how Elvis had always wanted to visit Australia however, he never had the chance.

“He didn’t get to tour all of the places he wanted to go, and Australia was one of them,” Presley explains of her husband.

“So it’ll be exciting for all of you to share his life and the things that he did,” the widow continues. “The clothes that he wore, especially his jumpsuits.”

While the crowds were appreciating the Elvis exhibit and Priscilla’s presence in the country, Presely herself raved about her stay in the Australian town of Bendigo.

“I love it here,” Priscilla says.

“This is so quaint and unusual,” she adds. “This is a town I’m in love with. It’s really, really sweet.”