Priscilla Presley Pays Emotional Tribute to Daughter Lisa Marie at Memorial Service

On Sunday (January 22nd), Priscilla Presley took to the stage to pay tribute to her daughter Lisa Marie during the memorial service at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

During the memorial event, Priscilla Presley declared, “Our hearts are broken. Lisa, we all love you. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.”

She then shared a poem by one of Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twin daughters, who described Presley as being an icon, role model, and superhero. “She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long,” the poem reads. “Some say broken heart killed her.” This referenced Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her son, Benjamin, to suicide in July 2020.

While reading the poem, Priscilla Presley began tearing up. “She knew that I loved her,” the poem continued. “I fear I would never touch her. But the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t above.”

Lisa Marie Presley shockingly passed away on January 12th after being rushed to a nearby Los Angeles hospital. She reportedly suffered from multiple cardiac arrests and was placed in a medically-induced coma before she died. Priscilla confirmed the news, “She was the most passionate strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.”

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Presley was survived by her mother and three daughters. Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin in the Meditation Garden. This is also the same resting place for her father, grandmother Gladys Presley, grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

Riley Keough’s Husband Reads Beautiful Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Meanwhile, Riley Keough’s Husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read her beautiful tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on stage during the event.

While remembering Lisa Marie’s love and strength, Riley wrote that she was eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with her mother. She reflected on all the childhood memories she shared with Lisa Marie.

“Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life,” Keough wrote. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Riley also thanked her mother for giving her strength as well as her heart, empathy, courage, sense of humor, manners, and temper. “I’m a product of your heart. I hope you finally know how loved you were here.”

As previously reported, Riley broke her silence about Lisa Marie’s death on Friday (January 20th) by sharing a vintage black and white photograph of her and Presley. The caption simply just has a red heart emoji.