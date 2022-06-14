Priscilla Presley Pens Heartfelt Message About Hosting Cast of Elvis Biopic at Graceland

The hype behind the upcoming Elvis biopic continues to grow. The King’s beloved wife, Priscilla Presley, was present for the premiere of the highly anticipated film from Baz Luhrmann. She celebrated the occasion by taking to her Facebook post to provide a heartfelt message to the fans waiting for their chance to witness the film for themselves.

“Hello all! What a weekend it has been here at Graceland! We’ve had screenings for family, friends, guests and fans for Baz Luhrmann’s film, ELVIS at our theater at the Guesthouse. Baz, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Jerry Schilling, me, Lisa and Riley were all on stage to welcome our guests,” Presley recounted in a Facebook post.

“We each spoke openly about our personal reaction or experience on seeing this film. By all accounts, Austin Butler has recharged the life of Elvis Presley. Not that it has ever left us but it will, I feel, give our younger generation a taste of why Elvis is still the king of R/R, beloved, and always will be. As I’ve mentioned, this movie is a true story about the up and down relationship Elvis had with his Manager Col Parker. Baz Luhrmann has made a film about Elvis that I feel will leave a mark as one of the most artistic, creative, stylized, and sensitive films to date, on an important part of Elvis’ life.”

She posted a similar message to Instagram following the rave reception the film received at the Cannes Film Festival.

What Does the Presley Family Think About the Elvis Film?

Elvis himself never shied away from the spotlight. Luhrmann’s depiction of his life is no different. Last weekend’s premiere was a star-studded affair.

Not only was Priscilla Presley in attendance, but so was their daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The King’s daughter does not share her father’s love of attention and rarely makes public appearances. Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, marked the occasion by posting on her own Instagram the reunion between the most important women in the life of the King.

Like most who have seen the film so far, Lisa Marie was enamored with the performance of Austin Butler as her late father. In an Instagram post last month, she said Austin Butler channeled and embodied her father’s heart and soul beautifully.

“In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” Lisa Marie said. “It is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

In a separate post, Lisa Marie reflected further on the experience of seeing her children react to the film. It was their first chance to witness the magic for themselves, and they were not disappointed.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” Lisa Marie said. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”