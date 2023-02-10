Priscilla Presley Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Casting as Elvis Presley in New Netflix Project

Following the news that Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix’s animated series Agent Elvis, Priscilla Presley is now sharing her thoughts about the news.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In her latest Instagram post, Presley stated she was so excited for McConaughey to be taking on the role of the legendary singer and songwriter. “So excited to have Matthew McConaughey bringing his cool swagger to the role of Agent Elvis in our upcoming Netflix animated series! Elvis would’ve loved this! Alright, Alright, Alright!”

Priscilla Presley is teaming up with John Eddie and Netflix for the new series. According to its description, Agent Elvis follows the singer and songwriter as he trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program. He’s called in to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.

Netflix, which shared a sneak peek of the new show last week, stated that Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero. “Now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality! Matthew McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis.”

“Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” Matthew McConaughey says as Elvis in the preview. “All it takes is someone with a dream. Cause when a man dreams, he can change the world.”

Agent Elvis was first announced by Netflix and Priscilla Presley in 2019. Presley at the time stated that the series is an inspiration for Elvis’ dream of becoming a superhero. She noted he always wanted to fight crime and save the world.

“My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project,” she told Variety. “And getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Presley and Eddie co-created the series and are also executive producers. Agent Elvis will be premiering on the streaming service in March 2023.

Priscilla Presley Says ‘Agent Elvis’ is Adult Animation

While speaking to Commercial Appeal in August 2021, Priscilla Presley shared more details about Agent Elvis, which was originally titled Agent King.

“It’s an adult animation,” Presley explained. “Sometimes a script comes in and I say, ‘Elvis would never say that.’ It’s those little things… I have to give slack on some areas and be really protective on others. I’m constantly having them do redo things.”

Priscilla also stated that the show would have been a “dream come true” for her late husband. “It’s giving him what he always wanted: to be a secret agent.”

Priscilla went on to speak about the impact Elvis continues to leave on the world. “Elvis has brought so many people together. He was so caring, so considerate, sensitive, of course – it’s like the fans are like him…because they’ve been gracious, loyal, brought their families, and keep coming back. It really is like one big huge family.”