Priscilla Presley Reflects on Life With Elvis: ‘I Adored Him’

Priscilla Presley, the wife of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, reflected on her late husband after the premiere of his biopic, “Elvis.”

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 until 1973. Elvis died shortly afterward in 1977 at the age of 42. But Priscilla Presley has a lot of fond memories of their time together, both before and after their divorce.

“I adored him. I don’t know anyone who didn’t adore Elvis,” Priscilla told Good Morning America earlier. She remembers his “contagious” laughter. “He was fun to be with. We had fun everywhere we went.”

As for the biopic, “Elvis,” Priscilla Presley has praised the film and its creators since she saw it. Baz Luhrmann directed the “unbelievable” film, while 30-year-old Austin Butler portrayed the late singer. In Priscilla’s eyes, Elvis would’ve “loved” it.

“So I’m sitting there watching this movie and going, ‘God, I wish he could see this.’ It was perfection,” she said. “This is a movie that he would have really loved — showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were.”

Priscilla Presley Pens Emotional Message After ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Graceland

After the “Elvis” premiere this weekend, Priscilla Presley took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the experience she shared with her friends and family.

“Hello all! What a weekend it has been here at Graceland!” Priscilla began in her post. “We’ve had screenings for family, friends, guests, and fans for Baz Luhrmann’s film, ELVIS at our theater at the Guesthouse. Baz, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Jerry Schilling, me, Lisa, and Riley were all on stage to welcome our guests.”

She continued, “We each spoke openly about our personal reaction or experience on seeing this film. By all accounts, Austin Butler has recharged the life of Elvis Presley. Not that it has ever left us but it will, I feel, give our younger generation a taste of why Elvis is still the king of R/R, beloved, and always will be. As I’ve mentioned, this movie is a true story about the up and down relationship Elvis had with his Manager Col Parker. Baz Luhrmann has made a film about Elvis that I feel will leave a mark as one of the most artistic, creative, stylized, and sensitive films to date, on an important part of Elvis’ life.”

Biopics of famous bands and singers have become much more popular in recent years. Likely because of what Priscilla Presley mentioned in her post: Exposing the younger generation to these musicians’ legacy. It’s one thing to hear about Elvis Presley or listen to his music on Spotify. It’s an entirely different thing to see what he was like on stage, in front of a crowd of roaring fans.

You can see “Elvis” next weekend, June 24, in theaters.