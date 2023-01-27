Priscilla Presley Releases Statement on ‘Dark Painstaking Journey’ Losing a Child

Priscilla Presley sent fans an emotional message on Twitter thanking them for their endless support while she navigates through the grief of losing her daughter, Lisa Marie.

“To YOU,” she began. “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love, and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 27, 2023

The statement came five days after Priscilla Presley and her family laid Lisa Marie to rest at Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, TN. On Jan. 22, they held a public memorial on the mansion’s front lawn. After, they buried her next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, in the Meditation Gardens.

Lisa Marie’s father is also buried in the gardens along with her grandmother, Gladys Presley; grandfather, Vernon Presley; and great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

Priscilla Presley Honored Her Daughter’s Wishes by Making the Funeral a ‘Celebration’

“There was no question she wanted to be buried at Graceland. Since her son passed away, there was no question she wanted to be buried next to her son,” Lisa Marie’s close friend, Joel Weinshanker, told Entertainment Tonight.

Weinshanker also added that the former singer had envisioned her funeral in the past, and her one main request was that it “was a celebration.” She didn’t want everyone in attendance to be “sad.”

The family made it a point to honor that request by having friends and family take the stage to share their favorite memories of Lisa Marie. Axl Rose even gave a performance for the thousands of people who attended the service.

During the memorial, Lisa Marie Presley’s son-in-law, Ben Smith-Petersen also announced for the first time that he and his wife Riley Keough had secretly welcomed a daughter.

While reading a eulogy written by Riley, Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter, he said, “Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life,” he said to the crowd. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength. My heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

A rep later confirmed with several outlets that Riley had already given birth to the child. But they did not share any further information.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 following two cardiac arrests. She was 54 years old.