Priscilla Presley Requests Fans ‘Ignore the Noise’ as Lisa Marie Trust Legal Battle Wages On

Priscilla Presley is reaching out to fans, asking them to “ignore the noise’ amid ongoing issues with Lisa Marie’s trust. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me, Priscilla told Page Six on Friday. “Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life,” the 77-year-old explained.

“There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family,” Presley added. Priscilla then appealed to the public, asking for time and space so that she and her relatives may collaborate together in order to get through this situation.

It’s not totally clear who this ‘individual’ Priscilla Presley is referring to

Priscilla refrained from naming the “individual,” yet Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises recently discussed this topic on Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio. He voiced that Lisa Marie was unwavering in deciding who should be responsible for her legacy and assets. She was clear about what she desired and communicated it clearly to all.

“We discussed this many, many times [before] she passed, and that was always Riley and Ben,” Weinshanker explained. This statement refers to Lisa Marie’s older set of kids: her daughter Riley Keough, 33 years old, and the late Benjamin Keough who sadly passed away in July 2020 at 27 due to suicide.

“There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did,” Weinshanker added. “And, obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley.”

Included in the trust: Elvis’ Graceland

On January 12th, the world was rocked with news of the untimely passing of the singer-songwriter. She died at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Priscilla asserted that Lisa Marie’s signature on a 2016 amendment seemed “inconsistent”. She also remarked her daughter’s name had been spelled wrong.

According to People, after Elvis Presley’s death in 1977, his mansion in Graceland was bequeathed to his only daughter, Lisa Marie. On June 7, 1982, Graceland opened its doors to the public as a house museum. Nearly 10 years later in 1991, The National Register of Historic Places listed it. It was declared a National Historic Landmark on March 27th, 2006. Today it attracts an estimated 650,000 tourists each year.

This trust was planned to be provided to Lisa Marie’s three daughters according to a spokesperson for Graceland.