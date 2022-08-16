Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Big Responsibility’ of Carrying Out Elvis’s Legacy

King of Rock n’ Roll Elvis Presley has been in the news a lot this year. From the biopic made about him to the 45th anniversary of his death today, people have been thinking of the late star recently. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, recently spoke about what it is like carrying out his legacy.

Elvis and Priscilla married young, and were a fan-favorite couple back in the 60s and 70s. The two eventually split, and years after his passing, Priscilla is the holder of his legacy.

Presley was recently in an interview with TODAY when she shared her thoughts on being the one to carry out her late ex-husband’s legacy.

“It’s a big responsibility, yes,” she told TODAY. “But I want to carry it out and give him the things that he wanted to do and wanted in his life. A lot of it, but not many, he wanted to sing with an orchestra. I was able to get the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to be the symphony of which he would be singing with and carry that out for him. That was his dream. So anything that he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen.”

Priscilla Presley is joining us live and talking all about Elvis’ legacy, 45 years after his death. pic.twitter.com/qssLusNumj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 16, 2022

She also spoke to TODAY about Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis,” her initial doubts about the film, her thoughts about the film now, and the most difficult part of the movie for her to watch. She told the publication that while she was initially nervous, after seeing the film, she was speechless. Presley also shared that the most difficult part to watch was the scenes between Elvis (portrayed by Austin Butler) and Colonel Tom Parker (portrayed by Tom Hanks).

Priscilla Presley Makes Headlines Following Release of “Elvis” Film and Graceland Candlelight Vigil

She said: “He wanted to do movies, serious movies, and Colonel Parker probably should have stayed a publicist. He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it. I lived the arguments that they had, I lived Elvis trying to explain he didn’t want to do the movies with all the girls and the beaches and everything, that he really wanted to do serious things. So living that, with him, and watching the movie, it brought back a lot of memories.”

Presley also spoke at the annual Graceland Candlelight Vigil in honor of Elvis, as today marks 45 years since his death by heart attack in his home. She is not only the co-founder and former chair woman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, but she also helped turn Graceland into one of the top tourist attractions in the U.S., which was shown at the vigil, which thousands of people showed up to.