Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Elvis’ Scenes That Were Hardest To Watch

Priscilla Presley has been vocal about Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. Presley recently revealed which scenes from the film were the hardest for her to watch.

Presley had initially been “nervous” when she first heard about the film.

Baz has his own unique style,” Presley told Piers Morgan, “which is very good, but I just didn’t know how he was going to portray Elvis.”

However, after seeing the film, she praised it greatly, especially Austin Butler, who portrayed her late ex-husband. She said: “My God, it was like watching Elvis. His movements, his smirk, his walk, his attitude…his temper! It was like reincarnation.”

She recently spoke to PEOPLE about which part was hardest for her to watch — Elvis’ relationship with his manager, specifically when he wanted to take his career beyond music.

“He wanted to do movies, serious movies, and Colonel Parker probably should have stayed a publicist,” she said to the publication. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it. I lived the arguments that they had, I lived Elvis trying to explain he didn’t want to do the movies with all the girls and the beaches and everything, that he really wanted to do serious things. So living that, with him, and watching the movie, it brought back a lot of memories.”

Priscilla Presley is joining us live and talking all about Elvis’ legacy, 45 years after his death. pic.twitter.com/qssLusNumj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 16, 2022

Presley saw the film privately along with a friend of Elvis’, Jerry Schilling. She said that the two of them didn’t speak throughout the entire movie.

Elvis Presley Biopic Receives High Praise Following Release

Since seeing the film, Presley has even encouraged parents to bring their teens to see the film.

She said: “If your teenage children haven’t seen the film ELVIS, they’re missing out. Please encourage them to see it so they too can experience why he was so beloved, talented, and missed.”

Many have praised Austin Butler for his spot-on portrayal of the late star. One fan tweeted out about how well he took on the iconic role. They wrote: “Being Elvis Presley was the most terrifying, overwhelming thing for Austin Butler… The man put his entire heart & soul into this role and I’m sure he was hurt along the way & lost himself a little on this journey. But how rewarding this must’ve been for him as well. So proud.”

Being Elvis Presley was the most terrifying, overwhelming thing for Austin Butler… The man put his entire heart & soul into this role and I’m sure he was hurt along the way & lost himself a little on this journey. But how rewarding this must’ve been for him as well. So proud. pic.twitter.com/U1uFwSMQVr — AB ✨⚡️ (@suspiciouselvis) August 12, 2022

Others talked about the filmography and how the film had made audiences emotional. A fan tweeted: “The transition from Austin Butler to Elvis in the last scene left me sobbing in the cinema. Unreal. #ElvisMovie.”

The transition from Austin Butler to Elvis in the last scene left me sobbing in the cinema. Unreal. #ElvisMovie pic.twitter.com/sDLeo575Qw — Angela Hendry (@angelahendry_) July 30, 2022

The film was released in theaters on June 24, and is still being shown nearly 2 months later. “Elvis” currently has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, with high praise from fans and Priscilla herself.