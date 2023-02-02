Priscilla Presley Reveals Her ‘Wish’ on Late Daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s Birthday

Priscilla Presley had a wish for her family as they remembered Lisa Marie Presley on her birthday Wednesday. Presley says that she wants to “protect” her family at this time.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Presley tells PEOPLE.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child between Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Priscilla, 77, also gave birth to a son, Navarone Garibaldi, with her former partner, Marco Antonio Garcia, in 1987.

Priscilla Presley Is The Grandmother To Lisa Marie Presley’s Three Surviving Children

Presley is the grandmother to Lisa Marie’s three surviving children: Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Keough’s husband revealed in his speech at Lisa Marie’s memorial service that she’s also a great-grandmother to Keough’s child.

Presley expresses her grief for the loss of her only daughter. She also thanks the public for their love and support, Taste of Country reports.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son,” Prseley said. “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”



Elvis Presley’s official Twitter account commemorated Lisa Marie’s birthday with a sweet photo of Elvis and his daughter when she was a child. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday, Lisa Marie Presley. Today, we are remembering and celebrating your life.”



Lisa Marie died on Thursday, Jan. 12, after suffering a full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed. A medical examiner’s ruling was deferred pending further tests.

Priscilla Presley Headed Out To Twitter And Shared A Deep Message From Her Heart

While Priscilla offered up her statement on Wednesday, she’s also learning still how to navigate life minus Lisa Marie. In late January, Presley headed out to Twitter and shared from her heart and soul. “To YOU,” Presley wrote. “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love, and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

At her daughter’s memorial service, Presley offered an emotional tribute to Lisa Marie. “Our hearts are broken,” Priscilla said. “Lisa, we all love you. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.” Presley also shared a poem written by one of Lisa Marie’s twin daughters.