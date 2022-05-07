Priscilla Presley Says Lisa Marie’s Reaction to New Elvis Film ‘Brought Tears’

Though the Elvis Presley biopic entitled Elvis isn’t slated to hit theaters until June, select viewers have already seen it. Among the film’s early viewers is Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, whose likeness is heavily featured as well, brought to life by Australian actress Olivia DeJonge.

Following her initial viewing of the film, Priscilla Presley called Austin Butler’s performance of her late ex-husband “outstanding.”

“The story, as well all know, does not have a happy ending,” Presley wrote in a Facebook post. “But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

In a touching message posted to Instagram, Priscilla Presley praised the film further, explaining that not only did she love Elvis but her entire family did as well. And when her daughter announced that she planned to show Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley, it was enough to bring Priscilla to tears.

“I’ve seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times,” Presley wrote. “But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears. I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz, Tom, Austin, and Olivia.”

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Received Priscilla Presley’s Blessing Ahead of Film Release

It’s not uncommon for the family of a deceased star to speak out against biopics and other media created about them, as, unfortunately, many are made without the family’s permission. The creators and actors behind the Elvis biopic, however, didn’t have to worry about that at all. Priscilla Presley is not only a fan of the movie now that she’s seen it but gave the leading actor, Austin Butler, her blessing personally ahead of its release.

In an interview with Twitter Movies, Austin Butler described the magical encounter with the ex-wife of the late icon. During an impromptu trip to Tennessee, Butler and Elvis director Baz Luhrman decided to make a pitstop at Graceland, Elvis’ former home. “I open the door and walk in and I’m sort of just waiting in the living room,” Butler explained. “And eventually, [Priscilla] walks in, and she’s so ethereal, it took my breath away.”

“She just looked me in the eyes. And there was something so profound about staring into these eyes that meant so much to Elvis. I mean, it’s giving me chills right now. And she said, ‘You have a lot of support,’ and she hugged me. That was so huge for me, getting that blessing.”