Priscilla Presley Snaps Pic With Rarely-Seen Twin Granddaughters Ahead of ‘Elvis’ Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her longtime love and rock-n-roll legend, Elvis Presley, divorced decades ago in 1973 before The King passed away in 1977. However, that hasn’t kept Priscilla from being a tour de force as a public figure. Earlier this week, her fans flocked to an event that saw Priscilla and her family members attend a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.

The 77-year-old and her only child, Lisa Marie Presley, attended together. In addition, Elvis’ grandchildren, Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, also made a rare appearance.

Priscilla stunned the audience in a black belted pantsuit with her fiery, dark red, and perfect makeup. Lisa Marie, 56, wore a similar black suit but opted to add a necktie. In addition, she chose to wear her hair long and wavy. Keough, 33, donned a leather look with a beautiful two-piece skirt set. Her sister Finley wore a black skirt with a matching blazer, and Harper wore a gorgeous white sundress paired with white sneakers.

The event comes just ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler. Butler and Luhrmann were also at the celebratory outdoor ceremony.

In addition, Elon Musk’s girlfriend, actress Natasha Bassett, was also at the celebration. Bassett stars as Elvis’ first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the new movie.

As for Priscilla, she has offered nothing but high praise for the movie that follows Elvis’ rise to fame. Last month, Elvis’ ex-wife took to Facebook to commend Butler’s performance and speak about her experience seeing the film alongside Jerry Schilling, a former member of Presley’s Memphis Mafia.

Priscilla Presley lauds ‘Elvis’ cast for their performance

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she wrote in a post. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding.” Priscilla noted that the actor knew “he had big shoes to fill” in the role.

Additionally, she applauded Tom Hanks, who took on the role of Elvis’ infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker. “What a character he was,” Priscilla added. “There were two sides to Colonel. Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

During their sit-down on Tuesday with ABC News’ Chris Connelly from “Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20,” Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough also had nothing but glowing praise for the cast’s performance.

“It was such an emotional [experience],” Lisa said. “Like Riley said, it just brings up such generational trauma — in a good way.”

“And Riley, 5 minutes in, was already like, ‘I’m done.’ She was already crying and I was crying,” she added of her daughter. Riley, also an actress, added, “It was really intense. As a film, it’s just an exceptional film.”