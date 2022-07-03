Priscilla Presley Urges Parents to Take ‘Teenage Children’ to See New ‘Elvis’ Movie

The new biopic “Elvis” continues to impress critics and audiences everywhere. Now, Priscilla Presley encourages fans to bring their younger, teenage children to the theaters to see it.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, has been raving about the biopic since she first saw it. Clearly, the film is a testament to the life and legacy of her late husband. “Elvis” stars Austin Butler in the titular role with Tom Hanks portraying his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The film, rated PG-13, isn’t quite appropriate for young children, containing brief scenes featuring sex, drugs, and alcohol. But for older kids and teens, the film could be just the right thing to draw attention to one of the biggest names in music history.

Priscilla Presley took to Twitter earlier this weekend to discuss the phenomenon. She wrote, “If your teenage children haven’t seen the film ELVIS, they’re missing out. Please encourage them to see it so they too can experience why he was so beloved, talented, and missed.”

If your teenage children haven’t seen the film ELVIS, they’re missing out. Please encourage them to see it so they too can experience why he was so beloved, talented, and missed. ❤️ — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 2, 2022

Priscilla Presley brings up a key point. Most kids born in the late 90s and beyond only have a mild grasp or appreciation for Elvis. Unless their parents introduced them to his music at a young age.

So when kids nowadays hear the name Elvis Presley, it doesn’t strike them with the same awe that it would someone who grew up hearing his music all the time. Or who experienced his sudden death in the 70s, which shocked the world.

Regardless, “Elvis” continues to perform well in theaters for a film that mean to target adult audiences. If parents start bringing their teenagers to see it too, then that success will only continue to grow.

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Success of ‘Elvis’ As It Beats ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ At the Box Office

Last weekend, “Elvis” debuted in theaters for the first time. It went up against some heavy competition, including “Jurassic World: Dominion” and the record-breaking Tom Cruise film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Miraculously, in a first for the movie industry since the pandemic hit, all films performed relatively well at the box office last weekend. The sales for “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” specifically earned nearly the exact same amount. But the biopic edged out the aviation action movie by just over $1 million.

Priscilla Presley celebrated the biopic’s success earlier this week. She took to Twitter to congratulate everyone involved in the film.

“CONGRATULATIONS, @bazluhrmann CM, @[email protected] OLIVIA, CAST and CREW! @ElvisMovie hit number ONE over Top Gun Maverick!!!! I’m all tears with happiness. ELVIS is BACK!!!!!!” she wrote earlier.

Clearly, Priscilla is happy to see that her late ex-husband’s legacy will live on through the new generation.