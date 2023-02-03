Priscilla Presley Watched a Camel Savagely Attack Her Son Only Days Before She Lost Lisa Marie

Just days before losing Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley watched as a camel nearly killed her son, Navarone Garcia.

Garcia, Lisa Marie’s half-brother, was visiting a California animal sanctuary with his mother when the incident happened. The 35-year-old shared with PEOPLE that the animal, which was rescued from a circus, became agitated when he ran out of food as he was feeding it.

The estimated 2,000-pound camel was instantly enraged when it noticed the food was gone, and it “pounced” on him while Priscilla watched in terror.

“It bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet,” Garcia explained. “It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me.”‘

Priscilla Presley Was ‘Traumatized’ By the Horrifying Incident

The staff ran to Garcia’s rescue, but they struggled to stop the animal because of its size and strength. Meanwhile, his mother was “freaking out” and helpless. He said the attack “traumatized” her.

Fortunately, a dog was wandering nearby at the time. When it heard the commotion, it ran to his aide and successfully scared the camel away.

“The dog knew something was wrong and was freaking out and going at its face,” he shared. “That’s what got the camel off.”

The workers called 911 during the attack. But once the animal retreated, Garcia opted to ride back to L.A. with Priscilla Presley and go to a hospital he preferred, which was about an hour away from the sanctuary.

“When we got to the emergency room, it was funny because everybody was sitting there with nothing too serious looking,” he recalled. “Meanwhile, I had blood all over me.”

Garcia, a musician who plays with Them Guns, sent a photo of his injuries to Kyle Hood, his bandmate. Hood told the publications that Garcia looked straight out of a “horror movie photoshoot or something.”

Luckily, he’s feeling better today. And while he needed 34 staples in his head, he just feels blessed to be alive.

“I mean, I was happy I survived before,” he admitted. “But now it’s like, thank God I survived. My mom would’ve lost two kids in two weeks.”

Navarone Garcia shared that his mother has had to watch him weather similarly horrifying battles during his life, including his addiction to fentanyl and his subsequent recovery battle.

Priscilla Presley shares her son with her former boyfriend, producer Marco Garibaldi.