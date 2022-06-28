Priscilla Presley Weighs in on ‘Elvis’ Soaring Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Box Office Debut

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is capturing the hearts of film and music fans across the country after its successful opening weekend. After a heated box office battle with the Tom Crusie-starring juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick, the Elvis Presley biopic took the top spot for the weekend after an opening of more than $31 million. In fact, it just edged out Maverick which took in $29.6 million over the same time period.

To commemorate the tremendous success of the film, Priscilla Presley, wife of the late King of Rock n’ Roll, posted to her Twitter account her excitement about the film opening at number 1.

CONGRATULATIONS, @bazluhrmann CM, @austinbutler @tomhanks OLIVIA, CAST and CREW! @ElvisMovie hit number ONE over Top Gun Maverick!!!! I’m all tears with happiness. ELVIS is BACK!!!!!! 😊 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) June 28, 2022

Her followers were quick to voice their own happiness about the film’s success and flooded the comments with equal excitement. “Simply amazing!!! The King has done it yet again!!!! Congrats to you and the family Cilla!!” wrote one user. “It’s fantastic news I’ve seen it twice and booked to go again – it’s incredible,” said another.

One fan noted that Elvis is not just a tribute to the fallen rock star. But it’s a tribute to Priscilla and her role in his life as well. “@Cilla_Presley has never left. She has always been with us. The @ElvisMovie is one more reminder of her legacy, for all fans around the world!” wrote the user.

Priscilla Presley Is Thrilled, But What Are Audiences Saying About Elvis?

The film is a larger-than-life musical biopic starring Austin Butler as Elvis. It chronicles the performer’s meteoric rise to fame through the eyes of his morally ambiguous manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Indeed audiences have responded favorably. As a result, the film has an A- CinemaScore indicating positive reviews.

Movie star Hugh Jackman took his own chance on Twitter to voice his support of the film and encouraged all of his followers to go see it. “The amazing duo of @bazluhrmann and #CatherineMartin have done it again! What a film! Congrats to @austinbutler and @tomhanks on awesome performances. Go see @ElvisMovie @Deborra_lee,” Jackman wrote. Additionally, he posted a clip to further spread his love for the film and the team behind it.

In addition to Priscilla, just about the entire Presley clan has voiced their support for the film. Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough called experiencing the film with her mother and grandmother “overwhelming.”

Keough told the Hollywood Reporter the film was “beautifully done” and “it took days to overcome the emotion” that came from watching it. “We saw the movie and thought, how can we not [support it],” Keough said. “We saw the love that Austin and [Baz] put into it and how much they’ve honored the legacy and we couldn’t not get behind it.”