Priscilla Presley’s Son Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to His ‘Big Sister’ Lisa Marie Presley

Hours after it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley had passed away after reportedly two cardiac arrests, Navarone Garibaldi, the son of Priscilla Presley, took to Instagram to honor his “big sister.”

In the social media post, Navarone Garibaldi shared a snapshot of him spending time with Lisa Presley when he was a toddler. “Big sister… I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he wrote. “I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home.”

Garibaldi then adds he was in shock that his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley was gone. “I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.”

Garibaldi’s special tribute to Lisa Marie Presley was in response to their mother, Priscilla Presley, making the official announcement of Lisa Marie’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie is the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Nearly 20 years after Lisa Marie was born, Priscilla also had Navarone with her former partner, Marco Garibaldi. The couple was together from 1984 to 2006.

Priscilla Presley Stated That Navarone Struggled Deeply With Loss & Death the Loss of Lisa Marie Prelsey’s Son

In July 2020, the Presley family was hit with tragedy when Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin, died by suicide. He was 27 years old at the time of his passing.

In a Facebook post, Priscilla Presley then reflected on how each of her family members reacted to the death of Lisa Marie’s son. She pointed out that Benjamin’s half-uncle, Navarone struggled deeply with loss and death. “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” Priscilla stated. “The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”

Priscilla also spoke about Lisa Marie Presley and how devastated she was about Benjamin’s death. “Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”