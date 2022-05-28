Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms ‘National Treasure 3’ Is in the Works for Nic Cage

Somebody call the National Archives and let them know the Declaration of Independence needs some extra security. Nicolas Cage could be returning for the third installment of the fan-favorite adventure franchise. Of course, there’s no telling where exactly ‘National Treasure 3’ will take Cage’s Ben Gates. But according to Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two movies, a script is currently in development.

There’s no guarantee that Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage will return should the script eventually find legs. Though Bruckheimer seems optimistic. During a recent AMA on Reddit, “Top Gun: Maverick” producer Jerry Bruckheimer fielded a question regarding his intent to work with Cage again in the future. His response?

“Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he’s a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure,” Bruckheimer wrote.

Monumental words from the producer and music to “National Treasure” fans’ ears the world over. Again, everything’s still up in the air right now. “Working on a script” is approximately two major historical document heists and a transatlantic flight away from a bonafide movie. Still, the fact that Bruckheimer confirmed “National Treasure 3’s development is a major step in the right direction.

Nic Cage Has Expressed Doubts About Potential ‘National Treasure 3’ in the Past

Now, dedicated fans likely remember a few years ago when news broke that a “National Treasure 3” script was in the works. As with countless announced projects in the entertainment industry, very little has materialized to date. Nicolas Cage himself even seemed doubtful during a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“So often these things we read about are just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about National Treasure 3. It’s been 14 years. There’s no there, there. So, is it fun to think about? Sure,” said Cage.

Well, Nic. It certainly appears that there’s a “there” here. Of course, should the project be anything more than conjecture, Cage himself would certainly be among the first to know. After all, what’s “National Treasure” without him?

Well, without him, the production would still have the option to call on two of its heavy hitters in Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha. Their inclusion in the still-theoretical “National Treasure 3” would be huge. But together, the trio has become a legendary team in the world of action-adventure. It’s hard to imagine an installment without all of them involved.

That said, it would certainly appear that the success of another sequel would depend largely on getting Nicolas Cage on board. Time will tell.