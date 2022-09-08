Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Tragic news from the UK. Hours after Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision due to doctors being concerned for her health, the 96-year-old monarch sadly passed away.

One of the palace spokespersons announced the news on Twitter. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Members of the Royal family traveled to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II after the news broke about her health. She previously canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors had advised her to rest. This was after she formally asked Liz Truss to become Prime Minister. The country’s new leader issued a statement when the Queen was placed on medical supervision. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news. My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the thrown. She had previously given Prince Charles some of her duties while she recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Born on April 21st, 1926 in London, Queen Elizabeth II was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She assumed the throne after the passing of her father in 1952. Her death occurred over a year after her husband of 70 years, Prince Philip, passed at 99-years-old. She is the second-longest reigning monarch in world history behind French King Louis XIV, who served as monarch for 72 years.

Queen Elizabeth II Spoke About Being the Longest Reigning Monarch in British History

During a 2015 interview, Queen Elizabeth III spoke about becoming the longest reigning monarch in British history after exceeding the tenure of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. “Inevitably, a long life can pass by many milestones,” the monarch explained. “My own is no exception. But I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching message of great kindness.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II had seen significant parts of history unfold. This includes 14 U.S. Presidents serving during her time as Queen. It is noted that with the exception of President Johnson, she had met each of the U.S. leaders. Along with the U.S. Presidents, Queen Elizabeth II was served by 14 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom. Her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill.

Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to visit China. She was also the first Monarch to be presented with an Honorary BAFTA award. This was in recognition of her lifetime’s support of British film and television.