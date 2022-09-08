Queen Elizabeth II Dies: Double Rainbow Forms Over Buckingham Palace Moments Before Her Death

A double rainbow would appear over Buckingham Palace in London ahead of news breaking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The long-reigning monarch died on Thursday at 96 years old. A Metro story indicated that those gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace were hopeful this was a sign of good news. Yet there were others who would connect this phenomenon with symbolism.

They believed it might have been reflective of the time when Queen Elizabeth II crossed over the rainbow bridge. Reportedly, the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast around 6:30 p.m. London time. That was when the news broke about the Queen’s death. People gathered outside the palace gates and reportedly were crying and taking pictures. A helicopter was circling above Buckingham Palace at that time, too.

A rainbow is seen as members of the public gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday at her home at Balmoral Castle. This photo was taken before the news was released to the public. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace Announces Queen Elizabeth II Death To The World

A person named Sky London, 62, said that Queen Elizabeth II was “all we’ve ever known.” This person did talk outside of Buckingham Palace with a Union Jack print. London also was wearing a trilby. “All we’ve ever known is the Queen,” London said. “She was respected worldwide. She was such a good leader.”

As far as leadership goes, King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, is now on the throne. He would take over immediately after his mother’s death. Buckingham Palace also released a statement, stating, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In a sign of the times, the statement received widespread likes and retweets on Twitter. It happened to be one of the first places that the announcement of the Queen’s death took place. As far as BBC Radio was concerned, the national broadcasting company interrupted a music show to make the announcement. The initial one was brief and to the point. There have been many well-known celebrities and world leaders who have expressed their sadness.

As far as what will now happen, Britain will enter a national mourning period of time. There also are plans for a state funeral where the Queen will lie in state. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, located in Central London, in about 10 days’ time. World leaders or their representatives will travel and pay their condolences.