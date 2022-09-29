Queen Elizabeth II’s Cause of Death Released

Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier this month on September 8. The cause of her death has finally been revealed a few weeks later.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared the image of the late Queen’s death registration to her Twitter. She wrote: “The National Records of Scotland have released the official registration of The Queen’s passing, detailing that she left this world at 3:10pm on September 8. Occupation: Her Majesty The Queen.”

The National Records of Scotland have released the official registration of The Queen's passing, detailing that she left this world at 3:10pm on September 8.



Occupation: Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/45RhtQpV5z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 29, 2022

Her cause of death is listed as “old age.” The Queen was 96 years old at her age of death.

The news was announced that she was “under medical supervision” the morning of the 8th before she died later that day. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

She later passed away on the same day.

The Royal Family released a short statement following her death: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her funeral was held on September 19, and was televised across the world. Queen Elizabeth II’s place on the throne was taken by her son, now King Charles III.

People Share Reactions to Queen’s Death and Funeral

Many released statements and well-wishes following the death of the Queen.

President Joe Biden shared a statement about her death.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort,” the statement reads. “Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Following her death, Britain entered a mourning period. Many things such as sports games were called off for a few weeks as a form of respect to the royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.

Although many wished the family well, there were also many who weren’t as broken up about her death. Some were saddened by the news, while others celebrated.

Irish soccer fans were rejoicing, and came up with a chant that some found distasteful.

They sang “Lizzie’s in a box” to the tune of KC & the Sunshine Band’s “Give It Up.” A video was shared of the chant on Twitter, and the chant elicited intense reactions on both sides.