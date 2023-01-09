Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 86

Days before Christmas last month, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless star Quinn Redeker died. Redeker, known for his many contributions to American soaps, died at 86 years old.

According to TV Insider, the longtime actor passed away on Tuesday, December 20th in Los Angeles, California. Redeker, whose career spanned more than 50 years, is survived by his four children. They include Brennen, Arianne, Glaen, and Quinn Jr., as well as two grandchildren.

TV audiences will remember Quinn Redeker for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives. Redeker was a part of the hit series from 1979 to 1987. He was also widely renowned, as mentioned, for his work on The Young and the Restless as Rex Sterling. Altogether, Redeker appeared in 200 episodes of The Young and the Restless.

However, given his lengthy career, that’s just the beginning. Quinn Redeker appeared in a litany of other fictional dramas and soaps. Some of them include Starsky & Hutch, Cannon, The Six Million Dollar Man, Mannix, That Girl, Sea Hunt, and Barnaby Jones.

Before his death, he also served as a screenwriter, working alongside Lou Garfield to pen the script for the Robert de Niro project The Deer Hunter. In working on the 1978 war drama, Quinn Redeker also crossed paths with Hollywood stars like John Cazale, Meryl Streep, and Christopher Walken.

Redeker further featured in a number of films before he passed. Some of his co-starring roles came in pieces like The Electric Horseman, The Candidate, and Ordinary People.

Quinn Redeker Earned Many Accolades Prior to His Death

Quinn Redeker’s long career in acting was not in vain. Prior to his death, the 86-year-old TV star collected a number of awards and accolades, and we’re here to take a look back on some of his biggest.

Redeker saw major recognition for his work on Days of Our Lives. In the course of his career, the veteran actor saw two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He later saw recognition for his work on The Young and the Restless, earning nominations in 1989 and 1990 as Outstanding Actor in a Support Role: Daytime.

Before that, Redeker took home the 1983 Soapy Award for Best Villain, also for Days of Our Lives.

Redeker saw further recognition for his work as a screenwriter. In 1978, Quinn was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and also for Best Drama Written Directly for the Screenplay alongside Deric Washburn, Louis A. Garfinkle, and Michael Cimino.

The Deer Hunter, to which Quinn Redeker contributed majorly, went on to win several honors at the 51st Academy Awards. These included best picture and best director.