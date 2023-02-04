‘Rare’ Marlon Brando Breakup Letter to Be Auctioned: See the Full Message

An extremely rare look into the personal life of one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors is set to be auctioned off later this month. Bidding to snag a breakup letter penned by the legendary Marlon Brando to a french dancer named Solange Podell began last week.

The auction offering up this important piece of entertainment history will remain open through February 8 to anyone interested in bidding on the item. According to a report via PEOPLE, this letter is a “rare early ‘breakup’ letter” from Brando to the french dancer.

Reports note that the letter was sent to Solange Podell sometime in the later part of the 1940s. The letter also shows a very personal side to the famously mysterious Godfather star. The letter reveals Brando’s thoughts on this relationship which occurred early in his movie career.

Podell and Marlon Brando Met Backstage During A Streetcar Named Desire Production In New York City

Solange Podell once told The Times that she met Marlon Brando in 1947 while visiting New York City. Podell told the outlet that Brando ushered her backstage during a production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

“He told me, ‘Why don’t you come each night so that I will be with someone to have supper after the performance?’ ” Podell remembered in her 2014 conversation with The Times.

Marlon Brando began to spend time with Solange Podell and her mother in the Big Apple. He even gave them money. This is so the Los Angeles-based Podell and her mother could move out of a hotel in New York City. Instead settling into an apartment during their trips to the east coast.

Brando Is Clear About His Thoughts About Ending His Relationship With Podell In The Historic Letter

However, things came to an end between Brando and Podell via the letter, PEOPLE notes. The letter reflects that Brando’s emotions over were “unfortunately unstable” at the time of the breakup.

“In order that you won’t think me a complete boor, I am writing you this letter to explain that because of an erratic, flighty, fly-by-night, temperament I wish not to humiliate and degrade your sentiments by seeing you only at my mood’s conveinence [sic],” Brando wrote in the breakup message. The three-page letter has been transcribed and published by the auction house.

“Please accept this letter with an open heart as it is written with fourthright [sic] sincerity,” the movie star writes to Podell in the letter.

“I’m sorry I could not have tried harder to be less self indulgent and therewith, a little more compatable [sic],” Brando continued in the breakup note. “My intuitions were flawlessly scroupulous [sic], but my emotions, unfortunately, unstable. I will remember you with fondness, regard, and appreciation.”

The auction for the letter ends on Wednesday, February 8. Ten bids have come into the auction house so far, according to PEOPLE. The highest bid so far lands at $3,390. According to the listing on RR Auction’s website estimates that this letter will eventually sell for as much as $15,000.