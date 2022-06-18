Rare Photos of Teenage Julie Andrews Surface Showing ‘Sound of Music’ Star Before Fame

She’s long been one of the most familiar faces – and voices – on stage and in film. And now, fans get to see a new side of the iconic Mary Poppins actress, Julie Andrews as some rare photos surface showing the star before she hit the big time.

A Series Of Recently Released Retro Pics Shows A Young Julie Andrews Years Before The Oscar Winner Hit the Bigtime

Julie Andrews is one of the most well-known people on Broadway and on film. We know the now 86-year-old actress well as the magical nanny, Mary Poppins in the 1964 Disney classic, Mary Poppins. As well as the musical nanny/caretaker Maria in the 1965 iconic musical, The Sound of Music. But, some recently released rare photos show another side of the longtime actress.

The pics share some endearing images of the actress years before she hit the big time in her first major Broadway role as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. The sweet images show Andrews more than a decade before the actress became a film and stage icon worldwide.

The rare black and white pics of the beloved actress depict Andrews living her life as she works around her home as well as practices her singing and dancing. The very same skills that would take the young woman to stardom just a few years later. See the photos here.

These Rare Pics Show The Young Actress Living An Ideal Life – Despite Reports That Things Weren’t Always So Picture-Perfect

Julie Andrews was born Julia Elizabeth Wells on October 1, 1935. And, based on the recently released snap-shots, she always had a knack for performing. While discussing her childhood growing up in a modest home, Andrews has recounted memories of growing up poor. And, according to the actress, her childhood wasn’t as ideal a life as these pics seem to depict. Her parents divorced when Andrews was young. Her mother later remarried the actress’s stepfather who, Andrews says, was abusive to the family.

Andrews Finds Fame At An Early Age

When she was just 13 years old, Julie Andrews performed for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at the London Palladium. She was the youngest solo performer ever to perform in this Royal Command Variety Performance.

Just four years later, Andrews appears on the BBC performing in shows on the West End. She also voices a character in the animated Italian flick The Singing Princess. Of course, Andrews found her biggest break in 1954 when she stepped in to portray Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway production of My Fair Lady.

She later became a household name, achieving iconic superstar status as she broke into film. In 1964, Andrews portrayed Poppins in Mary Poppins. Then, in 1965, she stepped in to portray Maria in The Sound of Music.