Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic.

Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.

Fans of Liotta will forever remember him for his performance as famed mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” his former Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco wrote on Twitter. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

His other beloved roles include playing Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. It was evident Liotta loved to work. He held other regarded roles in films like Blow, Killing Them Softly, The Place Beyond the Pines, and Marriage Story.

Ray Liotta was resurging his career at time of death

He also earned acclaim for his double role in “The Sopranos” prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark and for his supporting role in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Movie. In addition, he recently wrapped production on Cocaine Bear.

In November, Liotta opened up about how he’s often mistaken for being the tough guy he plays in movies and T.V. “I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that’s just pushing and goofy kid stuff,” he said at the time.

He added, “It’s weird how this business works, because I’ve definitely had a career that’s up and down. For some reason, I’ve been busier this year than I have in all the years that I’ve been doing this. And I still feel I’m not there yet. I just think there’s a lot more.”

As for his personal life, Liotta had it far from easy. Born and raised in New Jersey, he was adopted from an orphanage as a baby by his father, Alfred, an auto parts store owner, and mom, Mary.

“At first, I didn’t understand how a parent could give up a child,” he recalled of being an orphan. “So I had that kind of energy of just being like, ‘that’s f—ed up.’ And then when I finally met my birth mom in my 40s, by then, I wasn’t as angry about it. It’s just another journey.”