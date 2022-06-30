Ray Liotta’s Daughter and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Attend Premiere of His New Show ‘Black Bird’

Ray Liotta was an actor most famous for his roles as Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. The actor won an Emmy and was nominated for many other prestigious awards. However, while filming the movie Dangerous Waters this year, Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022. He was 67.

Ray Liotta left behind a fiancée and a daughter from a previous marriage. His fiancée is named Jacy Nittolo and his daughter is Karsen Liotta. Both Nittolo and Karsen attended the premiere of Black Bird together on Wednesday night. Black Bird is an upcoming crime drama. The show stars Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. In the six-episode show, Liotta plays the father of Egerton’s character. Black Bird is based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

As People reports, Nittolo and Karsen, who both wore black, embraced on the red carpet. The premiere took place at the Regency Bruin Theatre. Both Nittolo and Karsen snapped pictures with the cast.

This public appearance comes a week after Jacy Nittolo broke her silence on her finac ée Ray Liotta’s death.

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Devastated

In an Instagram post last week, Jacy Nittolo expressed her grief. She shared several sweet family photos. The photos include her dining with Ray, vacationing, and snuggled up with their children surrounding them.

“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by,” she wrote in her caption. “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss.”

She went on to explain how her children give her strength and purpose. “I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children-Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey.”

Nittolo also talks about how their two merged families seemed to have been destined to meet each other. “Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

