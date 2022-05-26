Ray Liotta Dies: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci Remember Their ‘Goodfellas’ Costar

Actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci are remembering their Goodfellas costar Ray Liotta, who died on Thursday at 67 years old. De Niro and Pesci starred alongside Liotta, who played Henry Hill in the famed movie. Pesci won an Oscar for his role, too.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” De Niro said in a statement according to Deadline. “He is way too young to have left us.”

Pesci, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said, “God is a Goodfella, and so is Ray.”

Ray Liotta Dies While Filming Movie In Dominican Republic

According to TMZ, the actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. The actor is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancee Jacy Nittolo. Nittolo accepted his proposal on Christmas 2020. She was with him in the Caribbean for the filming of the upcoming thriller.

Though Liotta’s acting career had been on a downswing in recent years, it was on a resurgence. He would return to a mafia role as twin brothers “Hollywood Dick” and Salvatore “Sally” Moltisanti for the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. But the career of Ray Liotta would again pick up steam.

Rest in peace Ray Liotta.



He'll forever go down as one of the best for his performance and narration in 'Goodfellas' pic.twitter.com/5kUN1XBEU8 — Outsider (@outsider) May 26, 2022

Lorraine Bracco Says She’s ‘Utterly Shattered’ Upon Hearing Of Liotta’s Death

Others who have worked with Liotta over his long and illustrious career shared their thoughts on a sad Thursday. Lorraine Bracco played Henry’s wife in Goodfellas and considered Liotta a good friend, too. The actress took to Twitter and shared these thoughts about him.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco writes. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favourite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

That film. Goodness. So many love it. Well, Bracco fondly recalled her days on Goodfellas back in 2020 for the movie’s 30th anniversary. “I remember every morning saying to myself, ‘I better bring my A-game. I better bring everything I got. No holding back now,'” she said.

Another star sharing condolences upon hearing of Liotta’s death is The Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick. She goes on Twitter and writes, “Rest In Peace Ray Liotta” followed by a heart emoji. Liotta also had a star turn in Field of Dreams which starred Kevin Costner. The Goodfellas icon had no less than six films and series in the works for 2022 and 2023: Black Bird, El Tonto, Cocaine Bear, The Substance, Dangerous Waters, and April 29, 1992. He will be greatly missed by his fans and those who worked with him in movies.