Ray Liotta Fans Remember the ‘Goodfellas’ Star After His Death at 67

Hollywood received some shocking news this morning as news that iconic actor Ray Liotta has passed away. The longtime actor has been a big part of Hollywood history for decades now. Liotta officially became a breakout star, however, when he portrayed Henry Hill in the quasi-biopic Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas.

Fans React To Devastating News Of Ray Liotta’s Death

Shortly after news broke of the unexpected passing of actor Ray Liotta, fans began to react. One Twitter user notes that Liotta “gave one of the truly great performances ever in Goodfellas.” The Liotta fan adds a famous clip from the Scorsese film that made him a star, as Liotta’s Henry Hill is raising home, certain that helicopters and the feds are following his every move.

Gave one of the truly great performances ever in Goodfellas. RIP pic.twitter.com/K3XV8MTbHP — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) May 26, 2022

Another fan notes that they will be screening the actor’s iconic film in honor of the late actor.

“Aw man,” the Twitter user says. “What a legend. Looks like I’ll be watching that this week.”

Aw man. What a legend. Looks like I'll be watching that this week. :( — derek (@derekhanna89) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta Leaves Behind An Iconic Hollywood Legacy

While one of his most prolific roles was in the unforgettable Goodfellas film, Liotta has a long and successful career in the business behind him. He has starred in a variety of popular films. Among these memorable roles are his portrayal of the baseball hero Shoeless Joe Jackson in the Kevin Costner hit Field of Dreams and his unforgettable turn as Chief Gus Monroe in John Q.

Additionally, the longtime actor has even made multiple guest-starring appearances in some of our favorite television shows. Such as a stint in Frasier or the pre-movie star roles in St. Elsewhere.

“Awesome in everything he starred in,” one Twitter fan writes. “He will be missed. Rest in peace #rayliotta.”

Awesome in everything he starred in, he will be missed. Rest in peace #rayliotta 🙏🏾 🕊 pic.twitter.com/wZu2hDj3sB — 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) May 26, 2022

As of now, no information related to a cause of death has been released. Updates to the story will continue as more information becomes available.

According to reports, the longtime actor passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. The actor was currently shooting a film titled Dangerous Waters. The 67-year-old actor leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and a fiancee, Jacy Nittolo.

Recently, Liotta has had memorable appearances on The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move. The actor has also recently finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear. Liotta was also slated to star in a still-untitled film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

We will have more information on this story as it continues to develop.