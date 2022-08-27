Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Reveals Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Passing

Three months after Ray Liotta suddenly passed away, his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, shared a snapshot of the tattoo she had done in honor of the late actor.

In the touching post on Instagram, Ray Liotta’s fiancee wrote, “Yesterday marked 3 months. It only seems appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoney’s gift do the work.”

Earlier this summer, Nittolo shared sweet pictures of her and Ray Liotta one month after his death. “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by,” she wrote. “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

While she is filled with sorrow, Nittolo says she is able to find comfort in her children and Ray Liotta’s child. “Through such deep pain, I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Ray Liotta’s Daughter and Fiancee Attend ‘Black Bird’ Premiere Together

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen attended the premiere of her father’s drama series Black Bird last month alongside Nittolo last month. “It was such an honor to represent my Dad at the Black Bird premiere, ” Karsen shared on Instagram. “His performance is extremely profound as always. I am so proud of you. Congratulations to the cast and crew. Such a phenomenal show. Thank you to everyone involved.”

According to IMDb, Black Bird follows Jimmy Keene, who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. He later cuts a deal with the FBO to befriend a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall. Through the friendship, Keene has to elicit a confession from the serial killer in order to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women he is suspected of killing. Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Greg Kinnear starred in the TV mini-series alongside Ray Liotta.

Black Bird executive producer, writer, and showrunner Dennis Lehane spoke about Ray Liotta’s involvement in the series. “It was a dream come true,” Lehane stated about working with Liotta. “I wrote the part for him and he jumped at it. He’s always been one of my favorite actors and I consider him one of the most underutilized actors out there.”

Lehane also stated that he and Ray Liotta did not meet prior to Black Bird. He further revealed that Liotta didn’t come on set to mess around. “He wasn’t there to party, to get to know anybody, and we completely hit it off on that level.”