Ray Liotta Reportedly Died in Dominican Republic While Filming New Movie

Ray Liotta, a legendary actor whose career breakout came in the classic Martin Scorsese crime drama Goodfellas, has died at 67.

According to reports from Deadline, he passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was on location shooting the film Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected at the time. Tragically, Liotta leaves behind a daughter.

At the time of his death, the actor was with his wife, Jacy Nittolo, when he passed away on May 26, 2022. The pair got married in December 2020 after he proposed around the holidays.

Before Nittolo, Ray was married to Michelle Grace. The two got married in 1997 after they met at a baseball game. Grace is also the mother of Ray’s only child, Karsen Liotta, 23. Sadly, they divorced in 2004.

Tragically, Liotta was quickly coming back up after his acting plateau at the time of his death. He recently starred in an offshoot film of the hit HBO series, “The Sopranos,” known as The Many Saints of Newark. He also had a role in the award-winning movie Marriage Story. For his performance, he shared an Indie Spirit Award for its ensemble. Liotta also recently starred in No Sudden Move.

Ray Liotta on the come up at his time of death

He had also completed the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear. He was also set to star in the upcoming film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

While fans know him best for his roles on the silver screen, he also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird.” He also held a recurring position on Amazon Prime Video’s “Hanna” and starred with Jennifer Lopez in the NBC drama “Shades of Blue.”

Liotta took home a Primetime Emmy award in 2005 for his guest stint on “ER.”

Before becoming a household name, Liotta first got noticed when he played Joey Perrini in about three dozen episodes of the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the early 1980s.

He later starred in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild, which gave him his first Golden Globe nomination. He also knocked it out of the park when he played banned Chicago superstar Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

Enter the role that would make him a breakout star: Goodfellas. He played gangster Henry Hill perfectly in Scorsese’s beloved drama, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The movie would go on to be career-changing for Liotta.

He garnered fans as he narrated a fascinating tale of his growth into an organized crime gang. The film, which Nicholas Pileggi adapted with Martin Scorsese from his book, was nominated for six Academy Awards. Joe Pesci would go on to score the win.

Liotta is also remembered for his roles in Hannibal, Narc, Blow, and Copland.