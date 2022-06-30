Ray Liotta’s ‘Black Bird’ Co-Stars Remember the Late Actor at Premiere

Black Bird is a new Apple TV+ series. The series stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Houser, and Ray Liotta.

The show is based on the true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The series follows a high school football star (portrayed by Taron Egerton) who is sentenced to a decade in prison. However, he receives an unconventional deal for freedom if he befriends a suspected serial killer (played by Paul Walter Houser). Ray Liotta stars as Egerton’s character’s father.

Black Bird premiers for all audiences on Friday, July 8, 2022. One new episode will drop each week after that date. However, the show premiered for a select audience at the Regency Bruin Theatre. Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta and fiancée Jacy Nittolo attended the premiere. They posed for a picture with Black Bird‘s cast.

The cast members had much to say about their deceased co-star. Recently, on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Egerton revealed the last text message he received from Ray Liotta.

“When I first saw the show, I texted Ray,” Egerton said. “And we were excited to see one another again. I said: ‘Your performance in the show is beautiful, and I’m really proud of the work we did.’ And all he said was, ‘You made it very easy to love my son.'”

Co-Stars’ Stories about Ray Liotta

Egerton continued gushing about his co-star Ray Liotta at the red carpet premiere of Black Bird.

“I just kind of fell in love with him immediately,” he told ET. “We developed a very, very, very close connection, and I had a very special time filming those scenes. I’m very pleased with how they turned out.”

Greg Kinnear plays a criminal investigator in Black Bird, yet he never had any scenes with Liotta. However, despite not sharing the screen together, Kinnear called it a “thrill” to work with Liotta. Kinnear said he made sure he befriended the actor while on set.

“We had a lovely conversation,” he said, calling Liotta “a lovely guy.” He added, “His legacy will live on through so many great performances. And I say that not because this is his last complete thing, but he just genuinely is gangbusters in this.”

Additionally, actor Paul Walter Houser spoke about Ray Liotta at the premiere. He wore a t-shirt featuring Liotta’s character Shoeless Joe Jackson from his iconic film Field of Dreams. Houser claimed it was “super cool” getting to know Liotta. “Ray’s just one of those guys—he just can’t not be Ray. He’s sort of funny without knowing he’s funny sometimes. It was a real joy to be in his presence that short time.”

The cast of Black Bird will dearly miss Ray Liotta, but they are fortunate for the times they shared with him.