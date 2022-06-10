Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence Following the Actor’s Death

Karsen Liotta, the daughter of late actor Ray Liotta, has made her first public statement on Thursday since her father’s death. She took to Instagram and shared her thoughts. Ray Liotta died at 67 years old. He was filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic titled Dangerous Waters when he passed away in his sleep. Liotta’s fiance Jacy Nittolo was reported to be with Liotta when he died.

In the brief post, she writes, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything” with a heart emoji. Fans were moved by her post, which includes a picture of Karsen as a young girl with her father. One fan writes, “Sending so much love sweetheart”. Another one says, “Beautiful picture one of my favorite actors!”

Ray Liotta Would Talk About Movie He Was Working On In Final Instagram Post

Ray Liotta shared some sweet words about another movie he was working on before his death. He would do so on what would sadly become his final Instagram post. That would involve Cocaine Bear with him and Elizabeth Banks in the cast. He wrote, “‘Cocaine Bear’ follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood.”

Tributes for the Goodfellas and Field of Dreams actor poured in from his friends. Kevin Costner shared his kind words about Liotta in a tribute. He writes: “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.”

Actor Said He Did Not Go Around Getting Into A Fight

Everyone who closely followed Liotta’s career knows that he played some pretty tough guys in his career. Obviously, one of those was Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Here’s something you might not know about Liotta. He never got into a fight in real life. “I don’t go around beating people up,” Liotta once told the New York Post. “I’ve never been in a fight. I avoid it at all costs.”

That was a pretty cool attitude to take as people might try to start something with him. Fans can be a strange group sometimes and Liotta apparently just knew to keep to his own business. His work will be watched and loved for many years. Liotta’s film resume’ is incredibly deep.