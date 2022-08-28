Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets Tattoo in Honor of the Late Actor

Jacy Nittolo, the fiancee of late actor Ray Liotta, took herself over to the Shamrock Social Club for a new tattoo. Nittolo, who got engaged to Liotta back in December 2020, did get some ink. In this selection of photos she posted to her Instagram account, Nittolo lets us see a little behind-the-scenes here.

Page Six reported that shop owner and founder Mark Mahoney did the work for her. He can be seen in the photos, too. We do not get a full look at the new tattoo as, apparently, that is still a private matter for Nittolo. We understand when it is something as meaningful as the tattoo is to her. Let’s take a look at what she shared on the social media platform.

Ray Liotta died on May 26 at 67 years old. He was in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie titled Dangerous Waters. Liotta would go to sleep and not wake up. Of course, Liotta had many film credits to his name. A lot of fans remember him from playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

Ray Liotta Had Plans To Keep On Working

In the comments section of the photos, Kelly Rizzo wrote, “I’ll go with you anytime to get another one !!” Rizzo has been through her own traumatic period of time after her husband, Bob Saget, died in Florida. A month after Liotta’s death, Nittolo would go on Instagram and talk about the deep pain that she was feeling at the time.

“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by,” she wrote. “There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children – Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade and Joey. Through so much pain I find so much love and laughter.”

Before his death, though, Liotta did have plans to keep on working. Dennis Lehane, writer and showrunner of Black Bird, talked about it in an interview with the New York Post. “I wrote the part for him and he jumped at it,” Lehane said when talking about working with Ray Liotta. “He’s always been one of my favorite actors and I consider him one of the most underutilized actors out there.” Liotta played an ex-cop opposite Taron Egerton in Black Bird. “He was an absolute joy. We had plans from that point on that he was going to be in everything with me.” This series started airing on the streaming platform Apple+ back in July. It goes without saying that Liotta is deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.