Ray Liotta’s Fianceé Jacy Nittolo Remembers Late Actor on What Would’ve Been His 68th Birthday

Jacy Nittolo, who is the fiancee of late actor Ray Liotta, remembers him and pays tribute to him on what would have been his 68th birthday. Nittolo put up a slideshow of photos that features both of them and their children. All of that was set to The Beatles’ song In My Life. Liotta died back in May at 67 years old.

Nittolo put a caption on it all for Instagram. She started it all out with a Chuck Palahniuk quote: “The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” Nittolo, 48, wrote, “Today, Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray’s sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you.”

Ray Liotta Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Shared Memories Of Time Together

For the photos, they included memories of their relationship along with some blended family time spent with his daughter Karsen Liotta, 24, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and Nittolo’s four kids Dax, Chazz, Jade, and Joey. Nittolo had an outpouring of love and support in the comments section. “Truer words have never been spoken. So he’ll indeed live forever. Happy Birthday, Ray,” wrote Kelly Rizzo. She also lost her significant other when her husband Bob Saget died at age 65 in January, PEOPLE reports.

Nittolo, a former hairstylist, has stayed close with Karsen. Karsen attended the posthumous premiere of her father’s movie Black Bird in June. Ray Liotta revealed that Karsen introduced them after she met Nittolo’s son, who’s around her age, at a party. Liotta announced their engagement in December 2020. He spoke with PEOPLE about getting closer to Nittolo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I’m engaged,” Liotta said last November. “So I like to think that was the reason. I’ve heard that there’s a lot of people whose relationship didn’t work out because they were with each other so much. But she’s just great.”

Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta with a tattoo in August. She opened up about her loss during her first Thanksgiving without Ray Liotta. “I’ve been without Ray for almost six months now. Most days are unbearable,” she wrote on Instagram. “I find it hard to breathe without him.” Before his death, Liotta had plans to keep on acting and working. Black Bird showrunner Dennis Lehane brought some clarification to the matter. “He was an absolute joy,” Lehane said of working with Liotta. “We had plans from that point on that he was going to be in everything with me.”